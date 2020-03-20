Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,237,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 434,490 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Incyte worth $282,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.00. 227,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,141. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $63.35 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

