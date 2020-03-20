indaHash Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One indaHash token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Tidex and Exrates. indaHash has a total market cap of $570,242.99 and $153.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, indaHash has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Tidex, Livecoin, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

