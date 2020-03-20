Independent Research Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €100.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BC8. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bechtle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.67 ($125.19).

ETR BC8 traded up €10.50 ($12.21) during trading on Friday, hitting €98.75 ($114.83). The stock had a trading volume of 30,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a 12 month high of €149.00 ($173.26). The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

