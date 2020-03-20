InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Reaches $0.0000

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $31,800.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.01161468 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000657 BTC.

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

