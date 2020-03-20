Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Infosys’ ranking:

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of INFY opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.