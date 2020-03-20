InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 305.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from InfraCap MLP ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMZA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

InfraCap MLP ETF shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, March 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

