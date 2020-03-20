Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:PFFR)

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,198. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.