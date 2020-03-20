Innoviva Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,382 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average daily volume of 1,196 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Innoviva by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

INVA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 74,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,065. The company has a current ratio of 80.29, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $821.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

