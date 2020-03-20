Insider Buying: AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) VP Acquires 2,200 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.82. 18,889,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,765,744. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

