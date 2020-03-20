Insider Buying: AES Corp (NYSE:AES) SVP Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) SVP Lisa Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00.

Shares of AES opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 34.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,011,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after acquiring an additional 254,907 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in AES by 51.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

