Insider Buying: Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) SVP Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) SVP Laura Santillan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ADS traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.55. 3,864,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $182.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,330,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADS. Argus lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.