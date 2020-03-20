Insider Buying: Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACA traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti upped their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,624,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 930,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,463,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,035,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.