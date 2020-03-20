Insider Buying: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Director Francisco L. Borges acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 245,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,791.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AGO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.48. 2,279,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,781. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,977,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,966 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,591,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,047,000 after purchasing an additional 138,607 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,514,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,267,000 after purchasing an additional 606,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $74,818,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 98,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

