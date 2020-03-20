Insider Buying: Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) insider David W. Keens acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 396.10 ($5.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. Auto Trader Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 426.30 ($5.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 530.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 545.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 452 ($5.95) to GBX 494 ($6.50) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 580.44 ($7.64).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

