Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Robert L. Antin purchased 2,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,780.00.

RILY stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 266,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,064. B. Riley Financial Inc has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $408.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

