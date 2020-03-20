Insider Buying: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EPAY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 497,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,496. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.