Insider Buying: Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Ronald M. Bentley bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $195,075.00.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 30,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,719. The company has a market cap of $113.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. Chemung Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHMG shares. DA Davidson raised Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.