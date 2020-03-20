Insider Buying: China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Director Buys 85,472 Shares of Stock

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Director Daniel C. Janki purchased 85,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $341,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Metro Rural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.66.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

