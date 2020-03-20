Insider Buying: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Acquires 3,326 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Richard Finlay purchased 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $49,790.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CWCO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 12.89. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 904.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

