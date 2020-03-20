Insider Buying: Damstra Holdings Ltd (ASX:DTC) Insider Buys 16,791 Shares of Stock

Damstra Holdings Ltd (ASX:DTC) insider Johannes Risseeuw bought 16,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,096.98 ($9,288.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Damstra Company Profile

Damstra Holdings Limited provides workplace management solutions to various industry segments worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements integrated hardware and software-as-a-service solutions that enable industries to track, manage, and protect their employees, contractors, and extended workforce, as well as assists organizations in managing risks associated with workplace safety requirements and regulatory changes.

