Insider Buying: Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) EVP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) EVP John O. Muse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,046. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,426 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 22.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 46.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 370,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

