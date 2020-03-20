Insider Buying: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Cynthia Paul acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $985,500.00.

Cynthia Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Cynthia Paul bought 47,071 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $505,071.83.

On Monday, March 16th, Cynthia Paul bought 53,296 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $618,233.60.

Shares of DSPG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,693. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $263.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DSP Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

