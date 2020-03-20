Insider Buying: Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Major Shareholder Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,936,754.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $7,450,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 20,681 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $44,257.34.

EIGI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 1,723,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Endurance International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Endurance International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIGI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

