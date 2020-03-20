Insider Buying: First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00.

First Financial stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.08. 4,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,273. The firm has a market cap of $414.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. First Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

