Insider Buying: Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Stephen J. J. Letwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,914.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HESM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 568,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,958. The company has a market cap of $415.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HESM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

