Insider Buying: Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Buys 31,701 Shares of Stock

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $275,164.68. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $449,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 69,173 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $897,865.54.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 42,318 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $570,446.64.

JYNT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 435,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. Joint Corp has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $113.01 million, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Joint had a return on equity of 92.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joint Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 7.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Joint by 27.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 52,879 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Joint by 100.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth $201,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

