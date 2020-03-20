Insider Buying: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) CFO Purchases 23,775 Shares of Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas acquired 23,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,049.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 658,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $246.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%. Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.