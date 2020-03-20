Insider Buying: Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) CFO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) CFO Kevin S. Miller bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $14,820.00.

Kevin S. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Kevin S. Miller bought 179 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004.80.

Shares of MNR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

