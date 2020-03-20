Insider Buying: NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $10,640.00.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Barry Sloane bought 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,190.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $13,430.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00.

NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 574,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $216.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 69.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEWT. ValuEngine cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 46,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

