Insider Buying: PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) SVP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00.

Shares of PolyOne stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 272,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $934.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. PolyOne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Get PolyOne alerts:

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PolyOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,466,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PolyOne by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 122,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PolyOne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.