Insider Buying: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Purchases 7,067 Shares of Stock

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $84,804.00.

Andrew Spodek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Andrew Spodek purchased 2,815 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $38,790.70.

On Thursday, March 12th, Andrew Spodek acquired 1,141 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,761.29.

NYSE:PSTL traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.