Insider Buying: ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) CFO Acquires 1,213,500 Shares of Stock

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 1,213,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $1,274,175.00.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Shah Capital Management acquired 30,625 shares of ReneSola stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25.

On Monday, December 23rd, Shah Capital Management acquired 35,375 shares of ReneSola stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $49,878.75.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 1,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,001. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ReneSola Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.53 million during the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

