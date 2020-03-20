Insider Buying: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) CFO Timothy L. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $73,680.00.

NASDAQ:PIPR traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. 219,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,391. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $87.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $280.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

PIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Southside Bancshares

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.