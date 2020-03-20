Insider Buying: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider William J. Berger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $10,170.00.

NASDAQ:NOVA traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. 4,998,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,267. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.