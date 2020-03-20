Insider Selling: Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $1,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,483.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,545. Arvinas Inc has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arvinas by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arvinas by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

