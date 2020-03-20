Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells 3,145 Shares of Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $69,001.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAWW stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 1,228,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,720. The company has a market capitalization of $574.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,025,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.