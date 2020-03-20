Insider Selling: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Sells 3,733 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $40,540.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,675.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Citi Trends stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. 591,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,802. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.