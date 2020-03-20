Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,191.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.98. The stock had a trading volume of 760,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,144. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.