Insider Selling: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $131,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,198.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DLR opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $143.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.14.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,193,000 after acquiring an additional 227,564 shares in the last quarter.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.