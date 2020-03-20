Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Sells 4,826 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $579,120.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $115.45. 2,659,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average of $118.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $79.10 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $110,294,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 37,668.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after acquiring an additional 910,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Okta from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

