Insider Selling: Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells 7,719 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $101,273.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,039,561.91.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,014,222.88.

On Friday, January 17th, Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $917,540.72.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $896,971.68.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,325. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stitch Fix from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stitch Fix from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

