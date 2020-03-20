Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00.

NYSE TWLO traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. 3,762,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.51. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

