Insider Selling: Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells 23,326 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $131,558.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $26,267.88.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Hayden Brown sold 1,123 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $11,173.85.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. 1,505,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,735. The company has a market capitalization of $618.65 million, a P/E ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.01. Upwork Inc has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Upwork by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Upwork by 2,420.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

