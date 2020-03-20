Insolar (XNS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.79 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00016797 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, OKex and Binance. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $41.59 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.02561678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00191828 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Mercatox, Okcoin Korea, Liqui, Bithumb, OKex, Radar Relay and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.