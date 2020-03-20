Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,605 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.89% of Installed Building Products worth $39,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Installed Building Products by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Installed Building Products by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. 610,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $910.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

