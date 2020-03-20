INT Chain (INT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.09 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including OKEx Korea, Ethfinex, Allcoin and OKEx. INT Chain has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $3.09 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.08 or 0.04307285 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00068949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038336 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013722 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003722 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, CoinEgg, OKEx Korea and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

