Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$13.00 by Raymond James

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been assigned a C$13.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IPL. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.20.

Shares of IPL stock traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.14. 5,517,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,309. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$25.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.69.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

