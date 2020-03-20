Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 552,865 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.26% of Interface worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Interface by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Interface by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

TILE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,608. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $325.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

