InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.66% of InterXion worth $42,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter worth about $4,255,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at $11,124,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,763,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterXion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE INXN remained flat at $$77.41 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62. InterXion Holding NV has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

