Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.52% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the third quarter worth $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 9,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,819. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

